Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $374.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

