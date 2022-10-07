Spinnaker Trust Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

