Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $104.79 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,142 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $104,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $135,911.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,569.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $135,911.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,569.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,666 shares of company stock worth $1,645,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

PTEN stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.38 million. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

