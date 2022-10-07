Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 83 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,780 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average is $169.95.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

