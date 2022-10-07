Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,673,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 106,663 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 887,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

CSX Stock Down 1.7 %

CSX stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.