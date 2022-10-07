Spinnaker Trust Sells 186 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PepsiCo by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after buying an additional 134,780 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.80 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

