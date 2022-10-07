Spinnaker Trust Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 54,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of D opened at $65.96 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

