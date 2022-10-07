Private Ocean LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 27,366.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $50.53 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 157.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

