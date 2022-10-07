AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,954 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

NYSE DD opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

