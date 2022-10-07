Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 340,331 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,331 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.79% of MongoDB worth $138,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,391,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $182,056.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $409,613,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,863 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $199.20 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.51 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

