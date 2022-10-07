Security National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.