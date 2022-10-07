Strs Ohio Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.59. The company has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

