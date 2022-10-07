BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,765 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

