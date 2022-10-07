Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 24,022 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.