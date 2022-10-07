The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

