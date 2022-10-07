Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.90

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.90 and last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 13080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.94.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also

