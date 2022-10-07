Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.04.

BIIB opened at $262.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

