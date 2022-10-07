Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

