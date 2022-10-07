Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

