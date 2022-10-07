Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,623 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 117,763 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Halliburton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

