LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 111.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.