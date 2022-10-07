Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Newmont worth $185,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

