Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

EPD stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

