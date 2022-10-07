2,379 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

