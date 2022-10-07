Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

