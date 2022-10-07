FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

