Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.