Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LW. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $84.45.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

