KBC Group NV Acquires 72,747 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,747 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $84.42 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

