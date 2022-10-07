KBC Group NV Sells 108,987 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,987 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $29,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average is $133.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

