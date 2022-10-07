KBC Group NV Acquires 145,278 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $44,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,434.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,833 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 122,304 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.