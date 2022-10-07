Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 114 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,499,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,809,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PepsiCo by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after buying an additional 134,780 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $162.80 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

