AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HubSpot by 29.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $294.70 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,884,200 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

