Private Ocean LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 156,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $51.45.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

