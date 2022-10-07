iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.3% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $374.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

