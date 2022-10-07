AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $10.30 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,403.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $929.18 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $918.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.38.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

