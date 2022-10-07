Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 844.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

