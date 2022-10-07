Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,385 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Charles Schwab worth $271,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,808 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,452,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

