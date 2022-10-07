Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $69.56 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

