Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.31% of Gates Industrial worth $103,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,738 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 159,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

