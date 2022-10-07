Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $133.61 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 8.27% of CSW Industrials worth $133,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,623,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CSW Industrials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

