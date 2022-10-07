Spinnaker Trust Purchases 381 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

