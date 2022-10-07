382 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 382 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.58.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

