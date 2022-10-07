Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $125.74 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,072 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.94% of Generac worth $125,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $180,053,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 95.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 152,009 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5,480.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac Stock Down 5.6 %

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $168.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.96. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.11 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.