Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $374.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

