Spinnaker Trust Sells 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $238.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

