Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $110.09 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 82,277 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $110,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $216.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $204.57 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

