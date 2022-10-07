Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

AVGO opened at $479.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.64 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.20 and a 200-day moving average of $539.11.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

