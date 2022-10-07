UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.48% of UMB Financial worth $145,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.87.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

