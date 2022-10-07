Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

